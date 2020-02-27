CNI Nominated Vishnu Kumar Agrawal Senior Vice President

Industrialist Vishnu Kumar Agrawal has been nominated as a senior vice president of Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI). The recently concluded office barriers of governing Council Meeting nominated vice president Agrawal to senior vice president as per the constitution of CNI.

Since the last one and half decades, Agrawal has been actively working in the CNI in various positions including the members of national council and coordinator of various committees. He was elected to the vice president in 13th General Assembly last year.

Involved in various sectors including Banks, financial institutions and Auto business, vice president Agrawal has played key roles in organizing three infrastructures summits. According to the statue of CNI, senior vice president will automatically be elected as president.

Senior Vice president Agrawal will led CNI following the completion of tenure of the current president Salish Kumar More.