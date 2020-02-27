Coronavirus Has Infected 81,000 In the World With 2,700 Deaths

Feb. 27, 2020, 7:37 a.m.

COVID-19 is appearing in more countries around the world, with Italy, Iran and South Korea new hotspots for the virus. However, the case in China is reportedly declining.

Officially known as COVID-19, the disease has so far killed more 2,700 people and infected more than 81,000 in 44 countries and territories, with the vast majority of cases remaining in China.

According to Global Times, 433 new coronavirus infections, 29 new deaths were reported on Feb 26 in the Chinese mainland. The total infection number soared to 78,497, with 2,744 deaths.

Hubei Province reported 409 new cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia on Feb 26, with 26 new deaths and 2,288 cases of recovery. The total number of infections in the province climbed to 65,596 with 23,200 recovered and 2,641 dead.

The coronavirus is spreading more quickly in Europe, the Middle East, and other parts of the world than in China where the virus first emerged in the central city of Wuhan at the end of last year.

The Aljazeera reports that the number of new coronavirus infections inside China was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday, with Italy, Iran and South Korea emerging as new hotspots for COVID-19. The disease was also detected for the first time in Brazil, Pakistan, Sweden, Norway, Greece, Romania and Algeria.

In the United States, where health authorities are dealing with 59 cases - mostly Americans repatriated from a cruise ship that was quarantined in Japan - President Donald Trump sought to calm concerns.

f440912c08e74c3782d1612b5cf9b563_6.jpg

