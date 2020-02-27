CP Mainali Injured In An Car Accident, Will Be Airlifted To Kathmandu For Further Treatment

CP Mainali Will Be Airlifted To Kathmandu For Further Treatment

Feb. 27, 2020, 3:21 p.m.

Party (Marxist Leninist) CP Mainali will be airlifted by helicopter for the further treatment in Kathmandu. According to member of NCP, helicopter has already sent to Bardibas Health post.

In an car accident, Mainali, founder of present ruling communist party, has been severely injured at Bardibas along the BP Highway, today. the condition of Mainali is reportedly stable but he succumbed head injury.

The car was being driven by Mainali’s driver and was carrying his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Mainali has sustained injuries on his head and right leg. The driver has also suffered injuries on his head.

The family was on its way back to Kathmandu from Jhapa when the vehicle (Ba7Cha 2120) they were traveling in collided with a pick-up truck (Na4Kha 7668) coming from the opposite direction, according to District Police Office, Mahottari.

Desh Sanchar reports that all the injured people have been taken to a health care facility in Bardibas.

