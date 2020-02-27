Japan Hands Over An Oxygen Generation And Distribution System To Dhankuta Hospital

Japan Hands Over an Oxygen Generation and Distribution System to the District Hospital in Dhankuta

Feb. 27, 2020, 8:53 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi handed over an oxygen generation and distribution system to the Dhankuta District Hospital at a ceremony today.

The system was built with grant assistance of USD 88,118 (approximately NPR 9.66 million).

At the handover ceremony, Ambassador Saigo said that the assistance would enable patients to access oxygen promptly and more easily, and the system would raise the standard of services provided by the hospital.

The project for installing an oxygen generation and distribution system at the hospital was funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. The project was managed by the District Hospital, Dhankuta.

IMG20200227154641.jpg

The district hospital in Dhankuta receives over 200 people in the Outpatient Department (OPD) every day and regularly has about 15 to 20 hospitalized patients. The oxygen supply will benefits patients requiring operations and those with respiratory issues.

The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will improve the medical services provided by the hospital and contribute towards enhancing health services in the area.

The Embassy also hopes that the assistance will further strengthen the bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal.

