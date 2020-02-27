Qatar Airways Announces Schedule Adjustments To Iran And South Korea

Qatar Airways Makes Temporary Hold and Schedule Adjustments in Services to South Korea and Iran due to Significant Operational Challenges

Feb. 27, 2020, 1:10 p.m.

Qatar Airways temporarily suspended its flights to some cities and adjustments its flight to Iran for an evaluation period of two weeks up to 14 March 2020. This will affect flights to and from Mashhad, Shiraz and Isfahan. However, the frequencies to and from Tehran will temporarily move from 20 weekly frequencies to seven weekly. Qatar Airways’ all-cargo operations will not be affected by this temporary hold.

Similarly, the Airways is making temporary hold and schedule adjustments to its operations to South Korea. With travel restrictions on recent visitors to these countries, the airline is in a logistically challenging position to schedule crew on certain routes, limiting its ability to maintain scheduled operations elsewhere. As a result, the airline will temporarily readjust its services to South Korea and Iran from 26 February.

Flights to and from South Korea to Doha are temporarily adjusted to operate with a smaller aircraft. An Airbus A350-900 will replace a Boeing 777-300 to meet demand while only passengers with onward connections through Hamad International Airport are accepted for travel from Incheon Airport.

