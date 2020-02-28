Fair Weather Throughout Nepal

There will be mainly fair throughout the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of becoming partly cloudy in the hilly regions towards late afternoon/evening. Light rain is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions.
In the last two to three days, different regions in Nepal have witnessed light to moderate rain with hailstorm activities.
