Nepal Is Considering Whether To Cancel Visit Nepal 2020 Due To Outbreak Of Coronavirus

With the growing cases of cronavirus around the world and the mobility of tourist decline, Nepal Government is considering canceling Visit Nepal 2020 reports Deshsanchar.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai in a public meeting indicted that the Ministry is considering to table proposal in the cabinet regarding this.

In the program, minister Bhattarai directed to suspend all the campaigns in international level. He said that the situation is getting worse all over the world due to travel bans and fear of infections of coronavirus. Minister Bhattarai said that it is matter of domestic interest only.

He said that there is no reason to continue the program as we aimed earlier given the present state. Deshsanchar quoted an official of the Ministry said that the ministry will table the proposal in the cabinet.

With the intensification of coronaviurs, the number of travel coming to Nepal has drastically declined.