South Korea Confirms 571 More Cases of COVID-19

South Korea Confirms 571 More Cases of COVID-19

Feb. 29, 2020, 3:26 p.m.

South Korea confirmed 571 more cases of the COVID-19 on Friday, raising the total number of infections to 2,337.

The number of infected patients totaled 2,337, up 571 from the previous day. The death toll was unchanged at 13.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data twice a day at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time.

Of the new patients, 447 were residents in Daegu, about 300 km southeast of the capital Seoul, and 64 came from its surrounding North Gyeongsang province.

The total number of infections in Daegu and North Gyeongsang province increased to 1,579 and 409 respectively.

The virus infection soared in recent days, with 1,735 new cases reported on Feb. 19-27. The country raised its four-tier virus alert to the highest "red" level on Sunday.

Daegu became the epicenter of the viral spread here as the biggest cluster of mass infections was found in the city with a 2.4 million population.

The cluster was linked to the church services of a homegrown minor religious sect, called Sincheonji, in Daegu. As of Friday morning, 840 cases were tied to the worship services.

A total of 117 cases were traced to Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo county, just south of Daegu. Test for all of about 650 patients and medical staff was completed as almost all of the patients at the hospital's psychiatric ward tested positive for the virus.

The cluster infection at the hospital was believed to have been linked to the Sincheonji sect as a number of followers attended a funeral ceremony for a brother of the Sincehonji founder.

The government designated Daegu and Cheongdo as a "special care zone" last week.

The health authorities completed testing about 1,300 Sincheonji followers of the Daegu branch, and the test results would be announced until this weekend.

The government secured the entire list of some 310,000 Sincheonji followers on Thursday. One-third of the followers was reached and checked, and 1,638 who showed symptoms across the country were placed under self-quarantine.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 81,000 people, among whom 48,593 tested negative for the COVID-19 virus and 30,237 were being checked.

One more patient was discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, lifting the total number of those discharged to 27.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Is Considering Whether To Cancel Visit Nepal 2020 Due To Outbreak Of Coronavirus
Feb 29, 2020
Taliban, US Sign Peace Deal
Feb 29, 2020
US, Taliban To Sign Deal
Feb 29, 2020
Health More Important Than Football: nfantino
Feb 29, 2020
WHO Upgraded Risk Of Spread To Highest Level
Feb 29, 2020

More on Health

WHO Upgraded Risk Of Spread To Highest Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 13 minutes ago
COVID-19 At Decisive Point: WHO chief By Xinhua 1 day, 13 hours ago
Coronavirus Outbreak: Infections Continue To Decrease In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Global Worries After New Coronavirus Infection Multiply By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
India Evacuated 119 Indian Nationals Five Foreigners Including A Nepali From Diamond Princes Cruise Ship In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Coronavirus Cases Surge To 400 In Italy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Is Considering Whether To Cancel Visit Nepal 2020 Due To Outbreak Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 29, 2020
Taliban, US Sign Peace Deal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 29, 2020
Our Greatest Enemy Right Now Is Tot The Virus Itself. It’s Fear, Rumours And Stigma By Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Feb 29, 2020
US, Taliban To Sign Deal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 29, 2020
Health More Important Than Football: nfantino By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 29, 2020
COAS General Thapa Inaugurated 50 Beds Military Hospital In Itahari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 28, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75