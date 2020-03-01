Nepalese Embassy In Qatar Calls Nepalese To Remain Alert Against COVID-19

Nepalese Embassy In Qatar Calls Nepalese To Remain Alert Against COVID-19

March 1, 2020, 8:31 p.m.

The Embassy of Nepal in Doha has called Nepalis residing in Qatar to opt for high alertness as the threat of deadly COVID-19 has been increasing.

According to a press release, the Embassy requested everyone for adopting preventive measures to stay unaffected from COVID-19.

More than 400,000 Nepalis have been residing in Qatar, most of them as migrant workers.

The Embassy has asked everyone to stay sanitized by washing their hands after coughing or sneezing, before cooking and eating, after using the loo, after coming in direct contact with a person suffering from illnesses and after touching other animals.

The Embassy stated that people should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed and dirty hands, cover their cough or sneeze with tissue and avoid close contact with people who are sick.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Announces Mandatory Health Checkup For All Passengers At Tribhuwan International Airport
Mar 01, 2020
NAC Launches Commercial Flight To Narita
Mar 01, 2020
Former King Gyanendra Returned Visiting Golden Temple In India
Mar 01, 2020
Russian Kitchen Days 2020 To Support Tourism In Nepal
Mar 01, 2020
Biden Wins Democratic Primary In South Carolina
Mar 01, 2020

More on News

Former King Gyanendra Returned Visiting Golden Temple In India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
PM Oli's Second Kidney Transplant Is On 4 March By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 45 minutes ago
Nepal Forms High-level Committee To Check Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 54 minutes ago
MCC Needs To Amend Before Ratification: Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 59 minutes ago
Yeti Group Organized Blood Donation To Remember Ang Tshiring Sherpa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 2 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa Inaugurated 50 Beds Military Hospital In Itahari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal Announces Mandatory Health Checkup For All Passengers At Tribhuwan International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2020
NAC Launches Commercial Flight To Narita By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2020
Russian Kitchen Days 2020 To Support Tourism In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2020
Biden Wins Democratic Primary In South Carolina By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2020
President Trump Outlined His Plan After First COVID-19 Death In U.S. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2020
Generally Cloudy In Hill, Rain And Snowfall In Western Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75