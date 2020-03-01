Nepalese Embassy In Qatar Calls Nepalese To Remain Alert Against COVID-19

The Embassy of Nepal in Doha has called Nepalis residing in Qatar to opt for high alertness as the threat of deadly COVID-19 has been increasing.

According to a press release, the Embassy requested everyone for adopting preventive measures to stay unaffected from COVID-19.

More than 400,000 Nepalis have been residing in Qatar, most of them as migrant workers.

The Embassy has asked everyone to stay sanitized by washing their hands after coughing or sneezing, before cooking and eating, after using the loo, after coming in direct contact with a person suffering from illnesses and after touching other animals.

The Embassy stated that people should avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed and dirty hands, cover their cough or sneeze with tissue and avoid close contact with people who are sick.