Everest Bank Opens Its New Road Branch

Everest Bank started formal operation of its New Road branch from new premises situated at New Road complex. The new premise not only has customer friendly structure but also offers modern banking facilities.

The new branch premise has been formally inaugurated by Chinta Mani Siwakoti, Deputy Governor, Nepal Rastra Bank. Deputy governor Siwakoti and GK Negi, Chief Executive Officer, jointly honored old and loyal customers of the branch.

The branch has been designed to facilitate easy banking services to customers with E-lobby to provide modern banking facilities like Cheque Deposit, Utility Bill Payment and ATMs. Other distinguished guests present on the occasion were Dr. Sandhir Kumar, DGM and other Senior Officials of the Bank.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over one million, one of the highest in the industry. Everest Bank has been awarded with Best Managed Commercial Bank, 2019. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as best rated bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating.