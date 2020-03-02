PM Modi Wishes PM Oli For Successful Surgery

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi wishes Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli for a sucessful surgery and a speedy recovery. In his tweet, PM Modi says, "my dear friend @kpsharmaoli ji, wishing you a successful surgery and a speedy recovery. May Lord Pashupatinath bless you always with good health, happiness and a very long life. Look forward to your continued contribution to taking India-Nepal relations to new heights."