COVID-19 Cases Rises Globally, Declines In China

In the past 24 hours, 1,598 more cases were reported by 64 countries outside China, with 24 more deaths, according to the report issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday.

A total of 88,948 cases have been reported so far globally, with 8,774 outside China. Six new member states (Armenia, Czechia, Dominican Republic, Luxembourg, Iceland and Indonesia) reported COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, said the WHO.

The latest in China: 80,302 confirmed cases; 2,946 deaths (including 2 in Hong Kong and 1 in Taiwan); 47,260 recovered

Outside of China: Over 8,700 confirmed cases, over 120 deaths

Countries on alert:

South Korea: 4,812 confirmed cases, 29 deaths.

Iran: 66 deaths, including its former ambassador to the Vatican. Iran's vice president for women's and family affairs has also tested positive.

Italy: 2,036 confirmed cases and 52 people have died, topping Europe.

The U.S.: 6 deaths, 102 confirmed cases, including four with undetermined origins.

The WHO said the global coronavirus risk is now "very high."