Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal

Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal

March 3, 2020, 6:31 a.m.

A cyclone circulation is over East Assam and adjoining areas. Therefore isolated and brief fain or thunderstorm likely to occur at a few places of eastern and central hilly regions. Beginning with Eastern, central and western hilly regions, there will be partly to generally cloudy

Since there is no major activities over Nepal, the weather of the rest of the country remain fair.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Holi Starts In Kathmandu Valley Following Erection Of Chir
Mar 03, 2020
Nepal Airlines Begins Regular Flight To Tokyo
Mar 03, 2020
Himalaya Airlines Inducts Brand New A319 Into The Fleet
Mar 03, 2020
COVID-19 Cases Rises Globally, Declines In China
Mar 03, 2020
TIA Office Calls To Defer Unessential Visit To Airport
Mar 03, 2020

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For March 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In Hill, Rain And Snowfall In Western Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Fair Weather Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
Generally Cloudy And Light To Moderate Rain In Eastern Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast For February 25:Partly Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Holi Starts In Kathmandu Valley Following Erection Of Chir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020
Nepal Airlines Begins Regular Flight To Tokyo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020
Himalaya Airlines Inducts Brand New A319 Into The Fleet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020
Menstrual Talk, Dignity First By Sara Kandel Mar 03, 2020
COVID-19 Cases Rises Globally, Declines In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020
TIA Office Calls To Defer Unessential Visit To Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75