Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal

A cyclone circulation is over East Assam and adjoining areas. Therefore isolated and brief fain or thunderstorm likely to occur at a few places of eastern and central hilly regions. Beginning with Eastern, central and western hilly regions, there will be partly to generally cloudy
Since there is no major activities over Nepal, the weather of the rest of the country remain fair.
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75