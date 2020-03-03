TIA Office Calls To Defer Unessential Visit To Airport

Tribhuwan International Airport Civil Aviation Office issues a public notice urging all the citizens not to make unnecessary visit to Tribhuwan International Airport.
Following the global outbreak of new Coronavirus, the office issued the public notice. The office also urges people not to make TIA’s visiting areas noisy and crowed,
