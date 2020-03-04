Coronavirus Spread To More Countries, WHO Says Understanding On Virus Is Growing

Italian authorities on Tuesday confirmed 2,263 coronavirus cases, which marked an increase of 428 infections compared to the previous day.

The number of deaths surged in Italy. It is now the country with the most deaths in the world outside China. The government there is considering new quarantine zones to tackle the virus.

Worrying developments in Iran too, where 77 people have died and more than 2,000 have been confirmed to have the infection.

In the United States, the death toll now stands at nine with the outbreak centred on a nursing home but there are concerns the infection may have been spreading in the community for some time.

The coronavirus outbreak outside China is deepening, but the WHO says our understanding of the virus is growing.

In more positive news, the number of new cases in China appears to be slowing. The World Health Organization says our understanding of the new virus is rapidly increasing and more governments are announcing concrete plans to deal with the outbreak.

"We have 160 people today who have recovered, which marks an increase by 11 cases compared to Monday," Civil Protection Department chief and extraordinary commissioner for the coronavirus emergency Angelo Borrelli told a televised press conference at 6 p.m. local time.

"The total number of fatalities is 79, which shows a rise by 27 cases (also on daily base)," he added.

As in the latest days, the Health Ministry specified the total of 79 fatalities "will be definitely confirmed only after the Superior Institute of Health will ascertain the effective cause of death."

Report based on Xinhua and other agencies