Japan Provides Support For Child Health Project In Banke

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi signed a grant contract for US$ 433,030 (approximately NRs 50 million) with Onishi Yuka, Program Manager of ADRA Japan for implementing a project to improve newborns and child health in Banke District.

The support made under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2019. The project will be implemented by ADRA Japan an international NGO based in Tokyo, with the implementing partner NGO, ADRA Nepal, and its local NGO partner, ENRUDEC.

The grant assistance has been used to repair and upgrade two Health Posts in the district and for the installation of 48 medical facilities, including at the Provincial Hospital. The project has also organized trainings and seminars for health service providers in coordination with the Health Office, Banke and Palikas.

The project focuses on enhancing the capacity development of service providers and on raising awareness of local communities. ADRA believes that the understanding the importance of care is the first step towards saving the lives of new born babies.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes that the project will enhance child health care services and the understanding of people about basic health care. It also believes that the project will further strengthen the friendly relations between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.