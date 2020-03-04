Japan Provides Support For Child Health Project In Banke

Japanese Assistance for Improvement of New Born and Child Health Project in Banke District

March 4, 2020, 12:50 p.m.

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi signed a grant contract for US$ 433,030 (approximately NRs 50 million) with Onishi Yuka, Program Manager of ADRA Japan for implementing a project to improve newborns and child health in Banke District.

The support made under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2019. The project will be implemented by ADRA Japan an international NGO based in Tokyo, with the implementing partner NGO, ADRA Nepal, and its local NGO partner, ENRUDEC.

IMG_4906 (1).JPG

The grant assistance has been used to repair and upgrade two Health Posts in the district and for the installation of 48 medical facilities, including at the Provincial Hospital. The project has also organized trainings and seminars for health service providers in coordination with the Health Office, Banke and Palikas.

The project focuses on enhancing the capacity development of service providers and on raising awareness of local communities. ADRA believes that the understanding the importance of care is the first step towards saving the lives of new born babies.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes that the project will enhance child health care services and the understanding of people about basic health care. It also believes that the project will further strengthen the friendly relations between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Coronavirus Spread To More Countries, WHO Says Understanding On Virus Is Growing
Mar 04, 2020
Prime Minister Oli To Go Kidney Transplant Today
Mar 04, 2020
Nepal Suspends Issuing Work Permit To Migrant Nepalese Worker
Mar 04, 2020
Russian Kitchen Days 2020 Opened At Radisson Hotel
Mar 04, 2020
Weather Forecast For March 4: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal
Mar 04, 2020

More on News

Prime Minister Oli To Go Kidney Transplant Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
Nepal Suspends Issuing Work Permit To Migrant Nepalese Worker By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
TIA Office Calls To Defer Unessential Visit To Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
This Is Unique Virus But Containment Of COVID-19 Is Possible: WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Prime Minister Oli To Undergo Kidney Transplant On Wednesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 17 hours ago
Nepal Temporarily Suspends On Arrival Visa To Citizens Of Five Coronavirus High Risk Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Coronavirus Spread To More Countries, WHO Says Understanding On Virus Is Growing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2020
Russian Kitchen Days 2020 Opened At Radisson Hotel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2020
Weather Forecast For March 4: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2020
ICIMOD's Study Warns Of Looming Water Insecurity In Himalayan Towns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020
Holi Starts In Kathmandu Valley Following Erection Of Chir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020
Nepal Airlines Begins Regular Flight To Tokyo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75