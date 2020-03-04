Nepal Suspends Issuing Work Permit To Migrant Nepalese Worker

Nepal government has suspended immediately issuing work permit to Nepalese going abroad for foreign employment due to the spread of Novel coronavirus globally.

Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Security Rameshwor Raya Yadav said that the government will not issue the permit till containment of the Novel coronavirus.

Minister Yadav said that Nepal will not send its workers to the countries affected by Novel coronavirus in line with the government’s recent decision to restrict the travel of Nepalese citizens.

He said that the suspension will be lifted only after the containment of the spread of Novel coronavirus. The government has temporarily suspended sending workers to South Korea. A few days ago, United Arab Immigration’s office did not allow 30 Nepalese to go to Bahrain.