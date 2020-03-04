Weather Forecast For March 4: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

Weather Forecast For March 4: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

March 4, 2020, 6:34 a.m.

Begging with western Nepal where a western disturbance is over there and it induced cyclonic circulation locally. Due to this, eastern, central and western parts of hilly region will likely to receive light rain or thunder and lightning towards afternoon/late afternoon..

Higher mountains of western and eastern Nepal also likely to receive snow fall. However, there will be mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Russian Kitchen Days 2020 Opened At Radisson Hotel
Mar 04, 2020
ICIMOD's Study Warns Of Looming Water Insecurity In Himalayan Towns
Mar 03, 2020
Holi Starts In Kathmandu Valley Following Erection Of Chir
Mar 03, 2020
Nepal Airlines Begins Regular Flight To Tokyo
Mar 03, 2020
Himalaya Airlines Inducts Brand New A319 Into The Fleet
Mar 03, 2020

More on Weather

Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For March 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Generally Cloudy In Hill, Rain And Snowfall In Western Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Fair Weather Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Generally Cloudy In Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
Generally Cloudy And Light To Moderate Rain In Eastern Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Russian Kitchen Days 2020 Opened At Radisson Hotel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2020
ICIMOD's Study Warns Of Looming Water Insecurity In Himalayan Towns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020
Holi Starts In Kathmandu Valley Following Erection Of Chir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020
Nepal Airlines Begins Regular Flight To Tokyo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020
Himalaya Airlines Inducts Brand New A319 Into The Fleet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020
Menstrual Talk, Dignity First By Sara Kandel Mar 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75