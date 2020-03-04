Weather Forecast For March 4: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

Begging with western Nepal where a western disturbance is over there and it induced cyclonic circulation locally. Due to this, eastern, central and western parts of hilly region will likely to receive light rain or thunder and lightning towards afternoon/late afternoon..
Higher mountains of western and eastern Nepal also likely to receive snow fall. However, there will be mainly fair in the rest of the country.
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75