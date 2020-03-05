10 Things You Can Do To Prevent COVID-19: WHO

According to World Health Organization (WHO), ten things one can do to avoid to prevent COVID-19. Follows

Clean your hands regularly – wash with soap and water, or clean with alcohol-based hand rub Clean surfaces regularly with disinfectant – for example kitchen benches and work desks; Educate yourself about COVID-19. Make sure your information comes from reliable sources; Avoid traveling if you have a fever or cough, and if you become sick while on a flight, inform the crew immediately. Once you get to your destination, make contact with a health professional and tell them about where you have been; Cough or sneeze into your sleeve. If using a tissue, dispose of the tissue immediately into a closed rubbish bin, and then clean your hands; Take extra precautions to avoid crowded areas if you are over 60 years old, or if you have an underlying condition; If you feel unwell, stay at home and call your doctor or local health professional; If you are sick, stay at home, and eat and sleep separately from your family, use different utensils and cutlery to eat; If you develop shortness of breath, call your doctor and seek care immediately; It’s normal and understandable to feel anxious, especially if you live in a country that has been affected. Find out what you can do in your community. Discuss how to stay safe in your workplace, school or place of worship.