India Continues To Supply Essential Medicines To Nepal

As Indian government has sought list of medicines Nepal need to import, minister of State of Industry, Commerce and Supply left for India to facilitate import of medicines in Nepal.

India had asked with Nepal to present a list of all-important medicines equipment. According to source in the government, Minister Dugar will present the list of essential medicines to Indian authorities.

As India is about to halt export of medicines, considering the fallout of COVID-19, potential shortage of medicine in Nepal has increased. India has announced to limit export of generic medicine in the face of shortage of raw materials owing to disruption of industrial output in China due to COVID-19.

Dugar informed that he was visiting India to talk to the Indian government prevent possible shortage of medicine in Nepal.

Even a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ishwor Pokharel has decided to import medicines and much needed equipment from India,

High-level committee meeting chaired by deputy prime minister Pokharel stressed the need to maintain further tight vigilance in the border with along with Tribhuwan International Airport.

The meeting has also directed concerned Nepalese health officials to hold cross border meeting regularly to share the information regarding Novel Coronavirus. The meeting also decided to import medicines and necessary equipment from India. The meeting also directed concerned agencies to print self declaration forms and provide them to all airlines coming to Nepal.