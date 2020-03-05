Japan Provides Grand For Livelihood Improvement Through Agriculture

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi signed a grant contract for US$ 546,294 (approximately NRs. 64 million) with Atsuta Noriko, Deputy Director and Country Director of the Japan Asian Association and Asian Friendship Society (JAFS) to implement a project to support earthquake-affected communities in Sindhupalchowk District enhance livelihoods through agriculture.

The support was made under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2019 and will be implemented by JAFS, an international NGO based in Osaka, Japan in collaboration with its local partner NGO, AFS-Nepal.

The project focuses on building the irrigation and life water systems, moreover training local farmers for how to use the systems. JAFS will also support the establishment of agricultural cooperatives to help farmers to collaborate each other and add value to their products.

Also it is planned to provide opportunities for farmers to learn how to grow different fruits and vegetables, such as kiwis, grapes, mangos, etc.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes that the project will improve livelihoods of farmers in earthquake-affected areas and believes that it will further enhance the friendly relations between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.