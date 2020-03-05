Japan Provides Grand For Livelihood Improvement Through Agriculture

Japanese Assistance for Livelihood Improvement through Agriculture in Sindhupalchowk District

March 5, 2020, 4:52 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Saigo Masamichi signed a grant contract for US$ 546,294 (approximately NRs. 64 million) with Atsuta Noriko, Deputy Director and Country Director of the Japan Asian Association and Asian Friendship Society (JAFS) to implement a project to support earthquake-affected communities in Sindhupalchowk District enhance livelihoods through agriculture.

The support was made under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2019 and will be implemented by JAFS, an international NGO based in Osaka, Japan in collaboration with its local partner NGO, AFS-Nepal.

The project focuses on building the irrigation and life water systems, moreover training local farmers for how to use the systems. JAFS will also support the establishment of agricultural cooperatives to help farmers to collaborate each other and add value to their products.

Also it is planned to provide opportunities for farmers to learn how to grow different fruits and vegetables, such as kiwis, grapes, mangos, etc.

IMG_4974.JPG

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes that the project will improve livelihoods of farmers in earthquake-affected areas and believes that it will further enhance the friendly relations between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Supreme Court Started Hearing Petitions Against Cutting Trees In Nijgadh And Building Airport
Mar 05, 2020
India Continues To Supply Essential Medicines To Nepal
Mar 05, 2020
Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Vice President Pun
Mar 05, 2020
Ambassador Of India To Nepal Kwatra Presented His Credentials To President Bhandari
Mar 05, 2020
Japanse Support To Livelihood Improvement Of Earthquake Victims of Sindhupalchwok
Mar 05, 2020

More on News

Supreme Court Started Hearing Petitions Against Cutting Trees In Nijgadh And Building Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
India Continues To Supply Essential Medicines To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Vice President Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
Ambassador Of India To Nepal Kwatra Presented His Credentials To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
Japanse Support To Livelihood Improvement Of Earthquake Victims of Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 27 minutes ago
Japanese Supports To Secondary Schools In Bardiya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 32 minutes ago

The Latest

Japanese Pianist Brings Joy To Refugee And Host Community Children By Deepesh Das Shrestha Mar 05, 2020
UN Regional Seminar On Gun And Illicit Small Arms Trafficking Begins In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
10 Things You Can Do To Prevent COVID-19: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
South-East Asia Region Confirms More COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
Preamble of Padma Shamsher's Government of Nepal Act, 1948 By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Mar 05, 2020
Benjamin Netanyahu Has Fallen Short Of Capturing The Majority In Israel Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75