Light Right Or Thunder And Lighting Likely In Western Nepal

March 5, 2020, 6:48 a.m.

Western disturbance lies over western Nepal. Due to this, light rain or thunder and lightning will likely to occur at a few places in the western region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the western region and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the eastern and central hilly regions.

