Malaysia's New Prime Minister Delays Parliament By Two Months

Malaysia's New Prime Minister Delays Parliament By Two Months

March 5, 2020, 7:21 a.m.

Malaysia's newly-appointed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has postponed the start of the parliamentary session originally scheduled for March 9 by two months, after his rivals claimed to have more support and threatened his fledgeling coalition with a confidence vote.

Muhyiddin was sworn in on Sunday following days of confusion after a power grab among a disgruntled group of politicians in the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition led to the sudden resignation of prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said in a statement that he had received a letter from Muhyiddin stating the session would start on May 18. No reason was given for the delay.

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah named Muhyiddin prime minister after meeting every member of parliament, as well as party leaders, saying he believed the veteran politician had majority support.

Muhyiddin had been part of Pakatan Harapan and the home minister in Mahathir's cabinet. Over the course of the week, he cobbled together a coalition that included Malay-based opposition party the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) - tainted by corruption allegations and defeated in May 2018 elections - and the Islamist party PAS.

GPS, a party from the Borneo state of Sarawak, has said it will support the coalition but will not be part of it.

Credit: Aljazeera

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japanse Support To Livelihood Improvement Of Earthquake Victims of Sindhupalchwok
Mar 05, 2020
Japanese Supports To Secondary Schools In Bardiya
Mar 05, 2020
UN Regional Seminar On Gun And Illicit Small Arms Trafficking Begins In Kathmandu
Mar 05, 2020
10 Things You Can Do To Prevent COVID-19: WHO
Mar 05, 2020
South-East Asia Region Confirms More COVID-19 Cases
Mar 05, 2020

More on International

Benjamin Netanyahu Has Fallen Short Of Capturing The Majority In Israel Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 29 minutes ago
Pilgrims In Iran's Holy Cities Lick Shrines To Defeat Novel Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 12 minutes ago
Biden Seals Comeback With String Of Victories By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Biden Wins Democratic Primary In South Carolina By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Taliban, US Sign Peace Deal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 19 hours ago
US, Taliban To Sign Deal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago

The Latest

Japanse Support To Livelihood Improvement Of Earthquake Victims of Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
Japanese Supports To Secondary Schools In Bardiya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
Japanese Pianist Brings Joy To Refugee And Host Community Children By Deepesh Das Shrestha Mar 05, 2020
UN Regional Seminar On Gun And Illicit Small Arms Trafficking Begins In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
10 Things You Can Do To Prevent COVID-19: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
South-East Asia Region Confirms More COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75