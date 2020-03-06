Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Deputy PM Pokhrel

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra paid a courtesy call on Deputy PM of Nepal Ishwar Pokhrel. Ambassador Kwatra also gifted him a book "What Gandhi Means To Me".
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75