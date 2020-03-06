Nepal Has Enough Stock Of Medicines: Pharmaceutical Association Nepal

Association of Pharmaceutical Producers of Nepal (APPON said that Nepal has adequate medicine to supply for another six months. Addressing the press conference following the rumors on a scarcity of medicine, secretary of Association Biplab Adhikari said that Nepal has enough raw materials to produce essential drugs.

“There is no need to panic now. We have enough stock to produce medicines for another six months,” said Biplab Adhikari. President of association Narayan Bahadur Chhetri complained that the government showed concern on medicines whenever the country faced scarcity and disasters. He said that Nepal needs to be self-reliant on medicines.

Former president of association Dipak Prasad Dahal said that Nepal does not need to worry about the situation in India and China. “We are also importing raw materials from third countries as well,” said Dahal. We will not allow to short supply of medicines in the country.”