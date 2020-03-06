Partly To Generally Cloudy Likely To See Gusty Winds And Lightning

Partly To Generally Cloudy Likely To See Gusty Winds And Lightning

March 6, 2020, 6:35 a.m.

Begging with western Nepal where a western disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir in India. It induced cyclone circulation. A trough from this circulation is extending up to Eastern Bihar close to Nepal.

Given the scenario, Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is possible at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central regions. According to the Division, there are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Supreme Court Started Hearing Petitions Against Cutting Trees In Nijgadh And Building Airport
Mar 05, 2020
India Continues To Supply Essential Medicines To Nepal
Mar 05, 2020
Japan Provides Grand For Livelihood Improvement Through Agriculture
Mar 05, 2020
Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Vice President Pun
Mar 05, 2020
Ambassador Of India To Nepal Kwatra Presented His Credentials To President Bhandari
Mar 05, 2020

More on Weather

Light Right Or Thunder And Lighting Likely In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast For March 4: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Partly To Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast For March 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Generally Cloudy In Hill, Rain And Snowfall In Western Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Fair Weather Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Supreme Court Started Hearing Petitions Against Cutting Trees In Nijgadh And Building Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
India Continues To Supply Essential Medicines To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
Japan Provides Grand For Livelihood Improvement Through Agriculture By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Vice President Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
Ambassador Of India To Nepal Kwatra Presented His Credentials To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020
Japanse Support To Livelihood Improvement Of Earthquake Victims of Sindhupalchwok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75