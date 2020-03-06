Partly To Generally Cloudy Likely To See Gusty Winds And Lightning

Begging with western Nepal where a western disturbance is over Jammu and Kashmir in India. It induced cyclone circulation. A trough from this circulation is extending up to Eastern Bihar close to Nepal.

Given the scenario, Meteorological Forecasting Division predicts partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds/lightning is possible at some places of the western region and at a few places of the eastern and central regions. According to the Division, there are chances of light snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.