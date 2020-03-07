Chinese President Xi Wishes PM Oli Early Recovery

March 7, 2020, 6:08 p.m.

President of People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, has wished Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who recently went a kidney transplant, an early recovery.

General secretary of the Central Committee of Communist Part of the Communist Party of China Xi in his message to Prime Minister and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Chair Oli stated that he noticed that latter just had a kidney transplant surgery and he, on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in his own name, would like to extend sincere solicitude to Prime Minister Oli and wish him an early recovery.

"I am willing to work together with you to lead the relations between the Parties and the countries to keep moving forward, deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, and bring more benefits to both peoples," the message further reads.

According to Prime Minister Oli's press advisor Surya Thapa, Chinese President Xi sent message to PM Oli.

Earlier Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also sent message for PM Oli’s early recovery.

