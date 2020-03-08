Nepal Bars Entry Of Eight Indian Citizens With High Fever In Western Nepal

Nepal Bars Entry Of Eight Indian Citizens With High Fever In Western Nepal

March 8, 2020, 9:33 a.m.

After discovering high fever, Nepalese authorities in Koilabas, Dang district of western Nepal, bar eight Indian citizens to enter Nepal. Following symptoms of high fever and cold, they were asked to return India.

Health workers deputed in Koilabas border Health Desk have started checking person entry to Nepal and exit to India using the road since last week.

In three days period, the health desk checks 584 people. They found high fever in one in first day, 3 in second days and four in third days. According to health desk Chief Kailash Chaudhary, we have been closely checking all the people entering from the border. He said that health desk in both the sides of borders have been closely checking the people and sharing their information.

“We have been closely monitoring those people suffering cold and fever,” said Chaudhary. “We are taking seriously watching people with such symptoms,” added Chaudhary.

Deshsanchar reports that the health desk equips with necessary equipment at the health post. Rapti Health and Science Institute have already established ten special beds rooms to treat corona virus.

