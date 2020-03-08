Nepalese Women Celebrate International Women’s Day Supporting World Strike 2020

Nepalese women organized a massive rally in Maitighar celebrating Intentional Women’s Day supporting the global call for World Strike 2020. According to the organizer, the World Strike 2020 organizes to press governments to fulfill commitments.

Women organized a demonstration or meeting: gather women and allies from their communities and networks to march demonstrate and unite as a collective.

Organized by National Alliance of Women Human Rights Defenders (NAWHRD), a network of human rights organizations and women rights organizations, in support of global call, women marched from Maitighar to Koteswor between 1 to 2 PM with a slogan of Women Stop, world Stop.

The global women network call to suspend our formal work: do not go to the place of your work or leave at an agreed time with your colleagues on March 8, 2020.

Stop care work: do not do household chores or perform household responsibilities. If necessary, ask your male partners or allies to show solidarity and take care of their responsibilities in the home, family, and community.

It aims to remind promises made by our governments to promote equality, development, and peace for all women 25 years ago have not been fulfilled, and women and girls remain the target of discrimination and violence throughout the world.

International Women's Day is a day in which generation after generation, women have risen and protested, putting their lives at risk to defend their human rights and fundamental freedoms. Let us honor that history, vindicate this day and rekindle the collective power of women to demand our human rights!

“The right to strike is a recognized human right and, throughout history, strikes have been an effective tactic to harness the power of movements to influence change. Strikes have encouraged, revived and strengthened solidarity through struggles and movements to change structural oppression, be it patriarchy, neoliberalism, globalization, militarism, fundamentalism or the destruction of the environment,” said NAWHRD in a press release.