Nepal Temporarily Suspends On-arrival Visas To National From France, Germany And Spain

March 9, 2020, 8:14 p.m.

Department of Immigration has decided to suspend visa-on-arrival for nationals of three countries France, Germany and Spain. The Department has earlier issued similar notice suspending on-arrival visa to China including Special Administrative Regions, Iran, Italy, Korea and Japan that have been badly affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

However, nationals from these countries, willing to visit Nepal can obtain a visa beforehand from the Nepali missions abroad.

The department has made it mandatory for the nationals of these eight countries to submit a recently issued health certificate stating they are not infected by CVOVID-19 along with their visa applications prior to travelling to Nepal.

Travellers transiting from these countries bound to arrive in Nepal are also required to submit a recently issued health certificate along with their visa documents upon arrival at the land POE (Point of Entry and Exit) in Nepal, according to the statement.

Nepal has also temporarily suspended all the land POE (Point of Entry and Exit) to monitor the spread of the deadly virus. And the travellers are recommended to use the Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, as POE, until the further notice, reads the statement.

The decision would be effective from March 10 as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

