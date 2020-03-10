A Fresh Wave Of Western Disturbance To Bring Rain In Nepal

A Fresh Wave Of Western Disturbance To Bring Rain In Nepal

March 10, 2020, 6:47 a.m.

As the fresh wave of Western Disturbance is approaching to Nepal tonight, there will be partly cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions , mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be isolated Brief rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places of the eastern and central hilly regions towards afternoon/late afternoon.

Skymet Weather predicts that in fact, back to back Western Disturbances have been affecting the Western Himalayas. Now, a fresh Western Disturbance is going to affect the western hills by the evening of March 10 i.e. on Tuesday. The impact of this Western Disturbance will be felt mainly over the plains of western region.

The rain intensity will increase from the evening of March 11. During that time, fairly widespread rain and snow is likely high hills of western and central Nepal

“These rains and snow will continue until March 15. Meanwhile, back to back Western Disturbances will approach the hills of Western Himalayas between these five days. Although the intensity of rains may vary from time to time, the weather will not go dry over the hills until March 15,” says skymet weather.

This can be one of the longest spells of rains and snow over the hills. The fresh snowfall may lead to avalanches in avalanche prone areas. Incidents of mudslides and landslides also cannot be ruled out.

