Two More Confirm Cases In India Total Infected Reaches 45

With two more confirmed cases last night, the total number of cornovirus cases reached to 45 in India.

The Indian Express reported that the first confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Pune, which is also the first case in Maharashtra. "The patient has a travel history to Dubai," the report said.

At least 41 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam will be quarantined at nine isolation locations in the district, an official release was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. According to the report, the people have a travel history with Iran and China, which are two of the worst-hit countries by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"The District Development Commissioner (DDC), Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai said that 31 Budgam residents who have returned from Iran and 10 residents from China will be admitted in isolation wards for their quarantine to ensure proper care and treatment to infected, if any, to control spread of the disease to others," an official statement said on Monday.