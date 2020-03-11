71 Chinese Workers Placed In Self Quarantine In Pokhara As Preventive Measure

The Pokhara regional airport has arranged self-quarantine facility for 71 Chinese workers. As many as 190 Chinese workers are involved in the under-construction regional international airport here are no in the self-quarantine reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

Airport chief Binesh Munakarki shared that they were placed in the self quarantine as preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. The Chinese workers had stayed in quarantine for 14 days in China itself, he added, stating that they would now be in self-quarantine for ten days.

According to RSS, earlier, 36 Chinese workers had stayed in self-quarantine and returned to regular work, according to Munakarki. Those to stay in quarantine this time had come to Nepal from China on March 4, 5 and 6.

Director at Gandaki state health directorate, Dr Binod Bindu Sharma, said that the health status of Chinese workers was normal now. "They are placed in self-quarantine for 10 days as an alertness measure."