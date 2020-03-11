71 Chinese Workers Placed In Self Quarantine In Pokhara As Preventive Measure

71 Chinese Workers Placed In Self Quarantine In Pokhara As Preventive Measure

March 11, 2020, 6:53 a.m.

The Pokhara regional airport has arranged self-quarantine facility for 71 Chinese workers. As many as 190 Chinese workers are involved in the under-construction regional international airport here are no in the self-quarantine reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti.

Airport chief Binesh Munakarki shared that they were placed in the self quarantine as preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. The Chinese workers had stayed in quarantine for 14 days in China itself, he added, stating that they would now be in self-quarantine for ten days.

According to RSS, earlier, 36 Chinese workers had stayed in self-quarantine and returned to regular work, according to Munakarki. Those to stay in quarantine this time had come to Nepal from China on March 4, 5 and 6.

Director at Gandaki state health directorate, Dr Binod Bindu Sharma, said that the health status of Chinese workers was normal now. "They are placed in self-quarantine for 10 days as an alertness measure."

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Fifty Percent International Passengers Fall At TIA
Mar 11, 2020
Nepal Airlines Corporation Suspended Flight To Doha
Mar 11, 2020
Generally Cloudy In Rest Of Nepal Brief Rain In West
Mar 11, 2020
Chinese Ambassador Hails Measures Taken By Nepal To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus
Mar 10, 2020
Nepalese Travelling From Foreign Countries Needs To Go For Self Quarantine
Mar 10, 2020

More on News

Fifty Percent International Passengers Fall At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 24 minutes ago
Chinese Ambassador Hails Measures Taken By Nepal To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 28 minutes ago
Qatar Bans Citizens From 14 Countries Including Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours ago
Two More Confirm Cases In India Total Infected Reaches 45 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Two Nepalese Infected With Coronavirus In UAE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Nepal Temporarily Suspends On-arrival Visas To National From France, Germany And Spain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Airlines Corporation Suspended Flight To Doha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2020
Generally Cloudy In Rest Of Nepal Brief Rain In West By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2020
Nepalese Travelling From Foreign Countries Needs To Go For Self Quarantine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2020
More than 70% of Covid-19 Patients In China Have Recovered: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2020
Xi’s Visited Epicenter Wuhan To Encourage People To Fight Against Epidemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2020
Hotel Ambassador Kathmandu Celebrates 42nd Years Of Establishment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75