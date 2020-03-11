Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thanks Nepal Government For Its Support

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thanks Nepal Government For Its Support

March 11, 2020, 5:18 p.m.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi tell Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali that Nepal’s cooperation is imperative.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China is paying close attention to the global development of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic and that international cooperation is imperative in tackling the threat.https://twitter.com/zlj517/status/1237625080345251840

Wang made the remark in phone calls with his counterparts Gyawali Ministry said. In his call with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Wang expressed China's appreciation of Nepal's support.

In his tweet, in Nepali Chinese, foreign ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao said China always remembers Nepal’s support given to China during hours of a major crisis. He said that China appreciates Nepal’s support to China.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli sent messages to President Xi Jinping after the outbreak, and the Nepalese government donated surgical masks to China at the most critical phase of epidemic control, Wang said, adding that China will cherish Nepal's kindness.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

RPP Will Not Divide Again: Kamal Thapa
Mar 11, 2020
SAARC Secretary General Calls On Foreign Minister Of Nepal
Mar 11, 2020
Over 4,000 People Die Of COVID-19 As Global Cases Surpass 110,000: WHO
Mar 11, 2020
PM To Resume Public Activities After Six Months
Mar 11, 2020
Fifty Percent International Passengers Fall At TIA
Mar 11, 2020

More on News

RPP Will Not Divide Again: Kamal Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
SAARC Secretary General Calls On Foreign Minister Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
PM To Resume Public Activities After Six Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 33 minutes ago
Fifty Percent International Passengers Fall At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 15 minutes ago
71 Chinese Workers Placed In Self Quarantine In Pokhara As Preventive Measure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 25 minutes ago
Chinese Ambassador Hails Measures Taken By Nepal To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Over 4,000 People Die Of COVID-19 As Global Cases Surpass 110,000: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2020
Nepal Airlines Corporation Suspended Flight To Doha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2020
Generally Cloudy In Rest Of Nepal Brief Rain In West By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 11, 2020
Nepalese Travelling From Foreign Countries Needs To Go For Self Quarantine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2020
Qatar Bans Citizens From 14 Countries Including Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2020
More than 70% of Covid-19 Patients In China Have Recovered: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 10, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75