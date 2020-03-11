Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Thanks Nepal Government For Its Support

State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi tell Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali that Nepal’s cooperation is imperative.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China is paying close attention to the global development of the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic and that international cooperation is imperative in tackling the threat.https://twitter.com/zlj517/status/1237625080345251840

Wang made the remark in phone calls with his counterparts Gyawali Ministry said. In his call with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Wang expressed China's appreciation of Nepal's support.

In his tweet, in Nepali Chinese, foreign ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao said China always remembers Nepal’s support given to China during hours of a major crisis. He said that China appreciates Nepal’s support to China.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli sent messages to President Xi Jinping after the outbreak, and the Nepalese government donated surgical masks to China at the most critical phase of epidemic control, Wang said, adding that China will cherish Nepal's kindness.