Nepal Airlines Corporation Suspended Flight To Doha

Following temporary banning of Nepalese migrant workers by Qatar Government in connection to prevent coronavirus, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has decided to suspend its regular flights to Doha of Qatar for a time being.

Qatar government issued temporary ban of the entry of citizens from 14 countries including Nepal in its bid to minimize the coronavirus infection risk.

According the NAC, the suspension of flight to Doha will remain into effect until a further decision.

The NAC has promised a total refund of ticket fees to those aspiring travelers to be affected by the flight suspension. Prior to this, the NAC was operating flights to Doha all seven days in a week.