Over 4,000 People Die Of COVID-19 As Global Cases Surpass 110,000: WHO

March 11, 2020, 7:51 a.m.

Coronavirus has killed 168 more people in Italy in the past 24 hours, the highest toll in a single day since the start of the outbreak in the country.

A total of 113,702 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally as of 10:00 CET Tuesday, an increase of 4,125 infections from the previous day, among which 4,105 new infections are outside China.

GENEVA, March 10 (Xinhua) -- 203 more deaths from COVID-19 have been reported worldwide in the past 24 hours as of Tuesday morning, lifting the global death toll to 4,012, according to a daily report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) Tuesday evening.

Brunei, Mongolia, Cyprus, Guernsey and Panama have reported cases of COVID-19 for the first time, bringing the total number of countries and regions affected by the coronavirus to 109.

Besides, WHO revised the transmission classification of North Macedonia, Poland, Pakistan from "imported cases only" to "local transmission", raising the total number of countries and regions where local transmission emerged to 61 in addition to China.

Credit: Xinhua

