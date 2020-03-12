Delhi Shutdown Schools, Colleges, Cinemas Till March 31After Coronavirus Cases Rose To 73

The number of people affected by coronavirus in the country rose to 73, Kerala had the most cases -- 17.

According to NDTV, all schools, colleges and cinema halls in Delhi will remain shut till March 31 as a measure to counter the coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced today. The Delhi government had shut the primary schools earlier this month, the secondary classes were left open in view of the exams.

Today, the Chief Minister declared, "All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed". Delhi has also declared coronavirus as an epidemic.

The Delhi government's move came as the number of people affected by coronavirus in the country rose to 73, Kerala had the most cases -- 17. Several states, including Kerala, have also shut educational institutions and crowded places like cinema halls.

In Maharashtra, where 10 cases have been reported, the government has banned ticket sales for the 2020 Indian Premier League opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The match was to be held on March 29.

The remaining two matches of India-South Africa ODI series are likely to be played in empty stadiums due to COVID-19 threat, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

The virus was declared a pandemic yesterday by the World Health Organisation WHO. The government said from midnight today, all visas for incoming tourists have been stopped.

A communique also said Indians returning from COVID-19 nations – China Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany -- shall be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said no central minister will travel abroad in the coming days. The government has advised people to dispense with all non-essential travel.