Generally Cloudy With Brief Rain And Thundershowers In Western Nepal

Western Disturbance is persisting over Nepal. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the western region and partly cloudy in the rest of the country.
Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of the western region towards afternoon/late afternoon.
