PM Oli Discharges From TUTH Hospital

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been discharged from TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj today. Earlier, Director at the TUTH, Dr. Prem Krishna Khadga had said that the hospital decided to discharge the prime minister following good progress in his health.

However, PM Oli has been suggested to refrain from meeting people or attending any public functions even after his discharge.

Oli was under supervision for 12 days in Teaching Hospital after undergoing kidney transplant surgery on Wednesday, March 5. PM's niece, Samikshya Sangroula,32, had donated her left kidney to the PM.

He was admitted in the hospital on March 3 for the surgery.