XcelTrip Launches Ramro Pokhara, GhumauPokhara” A Digital Campaign To Promote Domestic Toruism

As the outbreak of coronavirus badly affected Nepal’s international tourism sector with a lot of restrictions imposed by each country, XcelTrip Launches Ramro Pokhara, GhumauPokhara” A Digital Campaign to support domestic tourism.

As Nepal’s tourism industry has been reeling under a very difficult period due to coronavirus pandemic throughout the world, we have launched this campaign to promote domestic tourism in Pokhara,” said Aditya Baral, country director of XcelTrip-Nepal. He expressed the hope that this campaign will give hotel rooms to domestic travelers at affordable prices and hotels will make operational costs.”

“This is very important to promote domestic tourism in the current scenario when the corona pandemic has made it almost impossible to travel halting the movement of tourists from one country to another,” said Baral. “It will last until April 15.”

Gyanendra Khadka - Founder & CEO – XcelTrip, said that this kind of promotion of the domestic level will be essential. “It predicts that it takes almost six months to completely overcome the situation to normalcy. Since tourism is a major component of Nepal’s economy, the impact of this pandemic will be enormous which will indeed cripple most spheres of our economy,” said Khadka.

“As traveling trend among Nepalese is growing very fast, it is hence very right time to run the campaign of this sort digitally in order to incite the travel movements within the country until the country totally lockdowns as witnessed in other countries. As host of our travel destinations are free from contagion and eager to receive the guests, the campaign would certainly bolster the confidence and of entrepreneurs and help our local economy to sustain,” said Khadka.

In order to support the domestic tourism of Nepal, XcelTrip, Nepal’s First Online Travel Aggregator has launched a special campaign focusing on Pokhara called Ramro Pokhara, Ghumau Pokhara to promote this popular destination within Nepal through various digital platforms. The main objective of this campaign is to support domestic tourism in this lean and difficult time through various digital platforms.

During this campaign, the partner hotels of XcelTrip, which are synonymous as Xcelotels, will offer special packages and promotional offers. Ramro Pokhara, Ghumau Pokhara campaign will run for one month starting from March 15 to April 15, 2020. Offers include special packages like a book for three nights, get one night free and book for two nights, get one night free. Some individual hotels have also offered a discount up to 50%. The user of eSewa gets a special discount code voucher for Rs. 500 while booking hotels through eSewa. Payment can be made through debit/credit cards issued by local banks and eSewa. To make our promotional campaign more effective, we have created videos of all hotels participated in this campaign. We have also taken the support of Miss Nepal

Anushka Shresthafor this campaign and she has endorsed the campaign theme in totality. Film Actress Paramita RL Rana will introduce all hotels participated in this campaign with her individual video shoot of the properties enlisted with the XcelTrip.eSewa is the payment partner of this campaign. Altogether 27 hotels of Pokhara have participated in this campaign.

The airlines partner of the campaign- Yeti Airlines will provide two one-way tickets every week in Kathmandu-Pokhara-Kathmandu sector throughout the campaign for the winners of lucky drawfor two persons.

XcelTrip has created special digital banners and videos of the campaign and will promote them among the targeted audience massively through social media nationally and internationally.

XcelTrip is planning to extend this campaign in the other tourist destinations of Nepal in next six months, subject to things remainingsame, toencourage Nepalese travelers to visit different parts of Nepal and to support the local economy of those area.