Coronavirus Suspect Patient From Jhapa Brought To Kathmandu

March 16, 2020, 1:15 p.m.

Following a a person suspected of being infected with COVID-19 was sent to Kathmandu for treatment from Bhadrapur Municipality, Jhapa, there are panicky among the people regarding the possibility of infections.

Chief District Officer Udaya Bahadur Ranamagar said a chronic asthma patient had visited Nobel Medical College, Biratnagar, with fever. Upon suspicion that he may be infected with coronavirus, he was referred to Kathmandu for treatment.

With the recommendation, the man was taken to Grande Hospital in Kathmandu for treatment reports The Himalayan Times.

The patient’s father said his son had pneumonia and was being treated at ICU of Grande Hospital. A high alert is in place at all border points of Jhapa after COVID-19 cases spiked in India.

