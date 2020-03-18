Nepal Communist Party Directed Government To Shut Down All Border Points With India

March 18, 2020, 7:18 p.m.

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat meeting directed the government to discuss with Indian authorities to shut down all four borer points for mobility of people.

Headed by Prime Minister and Co-chair KP Sharma Oli, co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhalnath Khanal, Bam Dev Gautam, Bishnu Poudel, Naryankazi Shrestha and Ishwor Pokharel, Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal attended the meeting.

As per the directives of the party secretariat, the government has already postponed SEE examination for further notice.

The government has already decided to close the mobility of people from Gulf, Western Asia and Europe.

The government has already issued banning the entry of citizens from all European countries, Iran, Turkey, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

