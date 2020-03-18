Nepal’s Weather Isolated Brief Rain In Few Places

In the absence of any significant weather systems, weather of across Nepal remains dry. There will be partly cloudy in the western hilly region and mainly fair in the rest of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of the western hilly region.
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75