Nepal Army Completes Preparations To Cope With COVID-19

Nepal Army Completes Preparations To Cope With COVID-19

March 19, 2020, 7:14 a.m.

As usually, Nepali Army has already made necessary arrangements to cope with emergency situation in case of spread of virus. The NA has conducted a trial of readiness to prepare isolation ward in its headquarters at Bhadrakali.

Some 50 medical professionals of the NA and other took part in the treatment rehearsal aimed at testing the readiness of the preparation for the treatment of people with COVID-19 infections.

NZS_8396.jpg

Nepal Army has already trained more than 181 technical personnel with the providing skills as an isolation ward or quarantining an infected person needs different types of technical professionals in addition to medical professionals.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Ban Entry Of People From Europe, Gulf Countries Including Nepali From March 20
Mar 19, 2020
Alibaba And Jack Ma Foundations Donated One Million Masks and Medical Equipment To France
Mar 19, 2020
Isolate, Test, Treat And Trace Every Contact To Control Coronavirus Epidemic: WHO Director General
Mar 19, 2020
Light Rain Or Thunderstorm In Few Places Of Western And Central Nepal
Mar 19, 2020
ADB Announces $6.5 Billion Initial Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
Mar 18, 2020

More on News

Nepal To Ban Entry Of People From Europe, Gulf Countries Including Nepali From March 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Alibaba And Jack Ma Foundations Donated One Million Masks and Medical Equipment To France By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
Isolate, Test, Treat And Trace Every Contact To Control Coronavirus Epidemic: WHO Director General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
ADB Announces $6.5 Billion Initial Response to COVID-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 5 minutes ago
World Bank Group Increases COVID-19 Response to $14 Billion To Help Sustain Economies, Protect Jobs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 31 minutes ago
Nepal Communist Party Directed Government To Shut Down All Border Points With India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 43 minutes ago

The Latest

A Portrait of Public Intellectuals: Jaya Prithivi Bahadaur Singh By Katak Malla Mar 19, 2020
Light Rain Or Thunderstorm In Few Places Of Western And Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2020
Nepal Government Postpones SEE Till Further Notice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2020
Merchant Acquisition For QR Payment By Nepal SBI Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2020
Nepal's 33 Percent Urban Population Do Not Have Access To Handwashing With Soap And Water By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2020
NIBL Opens An Extension Counter In Duwakot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75