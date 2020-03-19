Nepal Army Completes Preparations To Cope With COVID-19

As usually, Nepali Army has already made necessary arrangements to cope with emergency situation in case of spread of virus. The NA has conducted a trial of readiness to prepare isolation ward in its headquarters at Bhadrakali.

Some 50 medical professionals of the NA and other took part in the treatment rehearsal aimed at testing the readiness of the preparation for the treatment of people with COVID-19 infections.

Nepal Army has already trained more than 181 technical personnel with the providing skills as an isolation ward or quarantining an infected person needs different types of technical professionals in addition to medical professionals.