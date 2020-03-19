Nepal Bars Entry Of Foreign And Nepali Visitors Till May 14

Nepal government has announced to bar all the visitors including Nepali from Europe, Gulf countries, West Asia, South Korea, Malaysia, Turkey, Japan and other countries from tomorrow 20 March (Midnight) till May 14.

The government has made it clear that visitors including Nepalese citizens will not be allowed to enter Nepal. According to Secretary Narayan Prasad Bidari, even sick and person with visa expiry will be restricted to travel.

A decision to this effect was taken on Wednesday afternoon by a high-level coordination committee meeting led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel at Singha Durbar.

Secretary Bidari said the government has already made arrangements for those whose visa expire in those countries.