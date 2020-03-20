16 Weeklies Shut Down Publication Due To Insecurity Of Coronavirus

Sixteen Weeklies publishing from Kathmandu has decided to shut down till indefinite period due to insecurity cause by spread of coronavirus to their employees and editors.
Editors of leading weeklies have submitted letter to Press Council informing that they are no more able to continue their publication in this difficult situation.
The editors have demanded to continue to provide the facilities given by the government to the newspapers as in the time of earthquake.
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
