Prime Minister Modi Calls For Janta Curfew On March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, announced a 'Janata (public) Curfew' on Sunday (March 22).

In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has affected over 180 in India, PM Narendra Modi requested all the citizens to abide by the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am till 9 pm.

During the Janata Curfew, people are requested to avoid public spaces and stay home for 14 hours in the view of coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 100 countries across the world. "On March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, all countrymen have to follow the Janta Curfew," PM Narendra Modi said.

"All citizens must abide by this," PM Narendra Modi said.

In his address to the nation on coronavirus, PM Modi said it was not right to think that all is well and requested people to adhere to advisories issued by the Union as well as state governments to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has affected more countries than the World War I and II.

"The world is passing through a huge crisis. This crisis has engulfed the entire human race. For the past two months, we have been watching with concern the news about coronavirus spreading across the world," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also urged the citizens to observe a 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. "On March 22, at 5 pm on our doors, balconies or wherever, for 5 minutes, express our gratitude for these workers.By clapping, by ringing a bell. I request local admin to blow a siren to inform everyone about this," PM Modi said.

As the coronavirus cases climbed in India, several parts of the country headed towards a virtual lockdown with the administration restricting movement of people in several parts and closing public spaces to restrict the gathering of more than 10 people.

Credit: India Today