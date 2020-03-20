Prime Minister Oli Urges People To Follow Government Direction To Win Fight Against COVID-19

Prime Minister Oli Urges People To Follow Government Direction To Win Fight Against COVID-19

March 20, 2020, 7:25 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the battle against pandemic of the scale of COVID-19 could be won through support and patience of all. In his address to the nation delivered Friday, PM Oli highlighted various steps the government has been taking.

PM Oli in his live address to nation said that government has accorded utmost priority to the health of the people. The PM said that long-route public vehicles would be halted from Mar. 23 for the time being and international flights would be barred from March 22 to March 31 and that compulsory health check-up of all entering Nepal from border points would be imposed.

All services except for the essential services as defined in Nepal gazette publications that are provided by service providing agencies under the federal, provincial and local governments including the private ones are to be closed from March 22 April 3.

The PM urged all Nepali nationals staying abroad to contact Nepali diplomatic missions in their respective countries and keep patience at this unprecedented period of pandemic. "I understand you have difficulties to return to the home country. Please stay calm. Contact our missions and they will help to solve your problems."

The PM said there was no direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nepal and that the precautionary measures were taken to prevent possible infections.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

