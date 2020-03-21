Nepal To Go Lock-down From 22 March To April 3

With the address of nation by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Nepal will go to lockdown from March 22 to April 3. Taking a drastic step to contain possible spread of Coronavirus, the government announces the lock down beginning from march 22. According to the government order, long-route buses will be halted and non-essential services to be shut down. Similarly, International flights to and from TIA will stop from tomorrow.

According to the government sources, the lockdown can be extended depending upon the situation.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Oli announced a complete halt on long-haul transportation services with effect from March 23 till further notice. International flights operations at Tribhuvan International Airport will remain shut from March 22 to March 31.

The government has also decided to halt services offered by both private and public sectors, other than essential services listed on the Nepal gazette, across the country from March 23 to April 3.

The government has fixed 19 areas of essential goods and services. The services include postal, telegram or telephone services, transportation services (road, water and air), airport runway, aeroplane repair and maintenance services, water supply and distribution, tourism sector (motels, hotels, restaurants, resorts), supply of petroleum products, including liquefied petroleum gas, health services in hospitals and health centres, ambulances, production and sale/distribution of medicines, waste management (collection, transportation, disposal and recycling), banking, insurance, electricity supply, insurance and transportation and storage and distribution of consumer goods, including rice, lentils, edible oil and salt.

According to Nepal Gazette, essential service refers to postal, telegram or telephone services, transportation services (road, water and air), airport runway, airplane repair and maintenance services, water supply and distribution, tourism sector (motels, hotels, restaurants, resorts), supply of petroleum products, including liquefied petroleum gas, health services in hospitals and health centers, ambulances, production and sale/distribution of medicines, waste management (collection, transportation, disposal and recycling), banking, insurance, electricity supply, insurance and transportation and storage and distribution of consumer goods, including rice, lentils, edible oil and salt.

It also includes defense affairs related to the function of arms, ammunition or production of military goods and services concerning internal security, communications as well as services pertaining to internal security have been included in essential services.