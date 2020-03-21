PM Modi Appreciates PM Oli

In his tweet, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has appreciated his Nepali counterpart Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for his decision to contribute NRs 100 million to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
“Deeply appreciate PM @kpsharmaoli’s announcement of contribution of NPR 10 crores to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It reflects Oli Ji’s commitment and support to the collective fight of SAARC countries against the pandemic,” tweet PM Modi.https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1241056858825093120
During his special address to nation, PM Oli had announced that Nepal would contribute to the fund.
Modi, during a special video-summit of SAARC member nations organised to discuss strategies to jointly address COVID-19 concerns, had initiated the establishment of the fund.
