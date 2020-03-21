PM Modi Appreciates PM Oli

PM Modi Appreciates PM Oli

March 21, 2020, 9:55 a.m.

In his tweet, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has appreciated his Nepali counterpart Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for his decision to contribute NRs 100 million to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

“Deeply appreciate PM @kpsharmaoli’s announcement of contribution of NPR 10 crores to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It reflects Oli Ji’s commitment and support to the collective fight of SAARC countries against the pandemic,” tweet PM Modi.https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1241056858825093120

During his special address to nation, PM Oli had announced that Nepal would contribute to the fund.

Modi, during a special video-summit of SAARC member nations organised to discuss strategies to jointly address COVID-19 concerns, had initiated the establishment of the fund.

